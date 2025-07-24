Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,508,409.65. This trade represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,008. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $933.00 target price for the company. Cfra Research cut Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Equinix from $986.00 to $904.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $957.05.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5%

EQIX opened at $796.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $841.92 and a 200-day moving average of $860.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 195.01%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

