Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) is Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Corps Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 3.7% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Richard Perry sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $25,299.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,185.04. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,578,274. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

