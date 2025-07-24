Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by B. Riley

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

UUUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 11th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UUUU

Energy Fuels Trading Up 3.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Fuels

UUUU opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17.

In related news, VP Timothy James Carstens sold 210,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 517,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,808.05. The trade was a 28.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,597 shares of company stock worth $1,192,142. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,155,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 66,202 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,933,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 682.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 135,538 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,840,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 286,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 142,733 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.