Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELMD. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Electromed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded Electromed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

NYSE:ELMD opened at $19.06 on Monday. Electromed has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $159.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electromed by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electromed by 25.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 267,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed during the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electromed by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system for patients with compromised pulmonary functions, including bronchiectasis and cystic fibrosis, as well as neuromuscular conditions, such as cerebral palsy and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; SmartVest SQL System; SmartVest Clearway System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment to create oscillatory pressure on the chest wall; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology that allows data connection between physicians and patients to track therapy performance and collaborate in treatment decisions.

