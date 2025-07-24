EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,050,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $26,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after buying an additional 350,650 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 41,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $3,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

SATS opened at $29.61 on Thursday. EchoStar Corporation has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.48 and a beta of 0.90.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. EchoStar had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Corporation will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EchoStar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.70.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

