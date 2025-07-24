Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 31st. Analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.87 million. On average, analysts expect Dundee Precious Metals to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.59.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.80%.

Separately, National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

