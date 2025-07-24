Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by SpringVest Wealth Management LLC

SpringVest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Duke Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 10,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.51. 176,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.20 and a 1 year high of $125.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.