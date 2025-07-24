Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 680 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Futu were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $786,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Futu by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Futu by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Futu by 381.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 41,119 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.85. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $174.36.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.86 million. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.82.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

