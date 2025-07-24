Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 139 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Blue Sky Capital Consultants Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,394.43 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,579.78 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,484.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,193.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 price objective (up previously from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $3,100.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,639.69.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

