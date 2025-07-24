Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases New Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,991 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Stock Performance

NYSE:MTZ opened at $182.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.25. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.96 and a twelve month high of $182.50.

Insider Activity

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,993,575. The trade was a 4.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MasTec from $134.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MasTec in a report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.94.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

