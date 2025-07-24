Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 1,676 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 511,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the last quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Uptown Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $1,072,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% in the first quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $283.69 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $128.50 and a one year high of $291.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.40. The company has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 88.39%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.28, for a total value of $12,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 415,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,353,335.68. This trade represents a 10.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.