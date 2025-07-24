Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases 1,180 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. DT Midstream accounts for about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,363,000 after buying an additional 359,017 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,831,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,569,000 after acquiring an additional 147,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,948,000 after purchasing an additional 386,670 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,942,000 after purchasing an additional 294,583 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DTM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price target on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.2%

DT Midstream stock opened at $99.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.82 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.37%.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.