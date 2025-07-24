Dorsey Wright & Associates Makes New $4.24 Million Investment in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. FMR LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,091,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after buying an additional 18,619,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $1,378,794,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KGI Securities started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,000. The trade was a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Amphenol Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $108.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.