Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 14.9%

Shares of MTUM opened at $240.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.