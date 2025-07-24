Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle accounts for approximately 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.9% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $261.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.42. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $288.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

