Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $476,000 Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $250,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

HYG opened at $80.54 on Thursday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $79.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

