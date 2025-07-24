Dorsey Wright & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lessened its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the quarter. Grupo Financiero Galicia makes up about 1.2% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.06% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 272.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 29th. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.