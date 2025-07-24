Dorsey Wright & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 43,985 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 124,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 93,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $199.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a PE ratio of 113.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.66, for a total value of $19,866,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,243,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,356,888.56. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $24,258,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 235,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,298,914.52. This trade represents a 33.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,248 shares of company stock valued at $111,279,829. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens cut Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

