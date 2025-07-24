Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 127,545 Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 127,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pearson by 1,798.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pearson by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PSO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Pearson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

Pearson Price Performance

Shares of PSO stock opened at $14.43 on Thursday. Pearson, PLC has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pearson Profile

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.