Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires 1,834 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quanta Services by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 37,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 73,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Northland Securities lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.20.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $404.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $365.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.55. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.08 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

