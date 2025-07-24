Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Given New $574.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $564.00 to $574.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. BTIG Research set a $530.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.52.

Shares of DPZ opened at $478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.02. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $396.06 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

