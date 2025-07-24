DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.99 and traded as low as C$0.90. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 16,000 shares trading hands.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$126.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

