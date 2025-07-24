Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Stock Price Up 15.2% – Should You Buy?

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.00 and last traded at $18.00. 2,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 1,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, van, landlord, rescue, pet, tradesperson, business, creditor and select, and travel insurance products, as well as commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

