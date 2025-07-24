Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.85 and traded as high as $59.74. Diebold Nixdorf shares last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 242,721 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities upgraded Diebold Nixdorf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.48). Diebold Nixdorf had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $841.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur purchased 700 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.12 per share, for a total transaction of $32,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,940.64. This represents a 1.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 821.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 325.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 182.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

