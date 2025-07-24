Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 770,076 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 770,076 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Starbucks worth $244,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after purchasing an additional 548,245 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after purchasing an additional 718,880 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,244,812,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $95.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.62. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.73 and a 1 year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

