Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 62,518 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,842 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,518 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $14,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

