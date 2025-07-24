Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,767 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.40% of NVR worth $301,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 838,726.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 159,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 159,358 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in shares of NVR by 116,808.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 57,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,528,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NVR by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,087,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,899.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7,309.11 and a 200 day moving average of $7,391.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,562.85 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $108.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $104.89 by $3.65. NVR had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $120.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

