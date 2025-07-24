Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Purchases 329,466 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,466 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.66% of Cimpress worth $41,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cimpress by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,041,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,126,000 after acquiring an additional 194,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,477,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimpress by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,406,000 after buying an additional 203,806 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Cimpress Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.