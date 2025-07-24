Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,859,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,570 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 2.1% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $456,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in CarMax by 4.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in CarMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 4.1% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 21.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded CarMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

Read Our Latest Report on KMX

CarMax Stock Down 1.1%

CarMax stock opened at $62.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $91.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.