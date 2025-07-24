Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $83.58 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264,187 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $83,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $7,996,000. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,338.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $728.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $683.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $650.29. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $488.45 and a fifty-two week high of $729.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.59.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

