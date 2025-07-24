Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $28.83 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,674 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of RenaissanceRe worth $28,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,339,000 after acquiring an additional 124,125 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $561,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $237.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.46 and a 200 day moving average of $241.63. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $210.51 and a 12-month high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $12.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.28 by $2.01. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $269.00 price target (up previously from $267.00) on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total value of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,009.16. This represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

