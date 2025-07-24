Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $109.11 Million Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $109,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 55,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 24,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 4.3%

NYSE HII opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $285.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.