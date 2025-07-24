Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,083,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,108,837 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $277,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 5,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.19.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE MDT opened at $92.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $78.32 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

