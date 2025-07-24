Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 153,118 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153,118 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $20,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $12,921,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7,979.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 120,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.25. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $241.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 26,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $975,174.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

