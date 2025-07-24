dForce USD (USX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $4.40 thousand worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.25 or 0.00094331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00008631 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,622.17 or 0.63208021 BTC.

About dForce USD

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99215728 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

