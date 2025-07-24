DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,958 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in DexCom by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM stock opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.52 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $228,607.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 56,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,903.73. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $2,281,732. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

