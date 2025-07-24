Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $266.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $228.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.81. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,947,939 shares of company stock worth $4,720,588,785 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

