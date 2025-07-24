Desjardins Issues Negative Estimate for CNI Earnings

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CNI. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,227. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 147,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.49%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

