DENTSPLY SIRONA’s (XRAY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.60.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $16.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.24. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.75 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.10%.

Institutional Trading of DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,936 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 225,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 268.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

