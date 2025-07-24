Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mine Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Denison Mine worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mine during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mine by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denison Mine in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Denison Mine in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denison Mine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

DNN stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 21,967,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,485,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.48. Denison Mine Corp has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

