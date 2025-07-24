Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) Stock Position Lessened by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 95.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,912 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis purchased 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.76 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,198.40. This represents a 15.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $108.14 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.06.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 19.49%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $169.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities raised Deckers Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.45.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

