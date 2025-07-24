DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP) Trading Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.61 and last traded at $105.47. 11,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 15,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.87.
DB Gold Double Long ETN Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.
DB Gold Double Long ETN Company Profile
The DB Gold Double Long Exchange Traded Notes (DGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in gold commodities. The fund provides 2x the daily performance of futures contracts relating to gold. The notes index selects contracts based on the shape of the futures curve to minimize contango. DGP was launched on Feb 27, 2008 and is issued by DB.
