Davis Rea LTD. Purchases Shares of 30,812 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Davis Rea LTD. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 395,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,026,000 after purchasing an additional 246,000 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $122.71. 980,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,834,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

