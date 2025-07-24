Davis Rea LTD. Purchases New Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Davis Rea LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $360.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,681. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $359.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day moving average is $288.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.99%.

In other news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total transaction of $160,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,934.18. This trade represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $179,796.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,726.41. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,220. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BNP Paribas raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.11.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

