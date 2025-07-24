Davis Rea LTD. Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 55,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Unilever by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 340,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,119,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Up 0.3%

UL stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,906. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $54.32 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.