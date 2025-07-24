Davis Rea LTD. Has $9.52 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.76.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total value of $260,443.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,734.40. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,289. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $198.20. 100,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,691. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $78.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

