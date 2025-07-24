Davis Rea LTD. Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN)

Davis Rea LTD. grew its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1,379.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up approximately 1.6% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BN. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Brookfield by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,466,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,279,000 after purchasing an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

BN traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,216. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.21 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 0.76%. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BN. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Monday, May 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

