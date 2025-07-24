Davis Rea LTD. Grows Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1,955.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 103,698 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,500,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $614,763,000 after acquiring an additional 193,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 31.3% in the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 36,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.37. 327,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,996,121. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.69%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.