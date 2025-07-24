Davis Rea LTD. Buys New Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,000. Chubb comprises approximately 1.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 237,728 shares in the company, valued at $68,998,174.72. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $278.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.60. The stock had a trading volume of 253,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,768. The company has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.47 and a 200 day moving average of $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

