Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Stryker stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $399.82. 110,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.65.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

